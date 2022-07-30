CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A slow and stationary cold front is finally dropping south into the Carolinas this weekend. This means storm chances ramp up.

The stationary front drapes across the Carolinas today. Expect more numerous, scattered showers and storms to flourish this afternoon. This front has a lot of moisture with it, it has a history of causing flash flooding from Missouri through Kentucky this week. So, we’ll want to watch for heavy downpours and isolated flooding with any stronger storms. Lightning and gusty winds may also be a threat.

With more clouds and healthier storm coverage, the heat does back off a bit, with highs in the upper 80s.

Panthers Back Together at Training Camp in Spartanburg was moved up to 11 AM today to try to avoid these storms. This still looks like a good call. Be careful driving back in any heavy rain from the game.

A few storms could linger overnight. We’ll find overnight lows still humid in the lower 70s.

The front continues to drape itself across the area tomorrow. Expect another round of scattered showers and storms with similar threats. Again, with the healthier storm coverage, temperatures hold in the middle and upper 80s.

The front starts to wane on Monday. A few storms are still possible with temperatures back up around 90 degrees.

Storm chances return to more heat-driven status by Tuesday, meaning they’ll be more isolated like we saw last week. With less coverage in storms, this will allow the heat to creep back up with highs back in the low to middle 90s.

Today: Scattered storms. High: 89.

Tonight: A few storms early. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 87.