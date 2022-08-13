CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahhhh, relief from the heat!

Our well-advertised drier, Canadian air is rushing in this morning. After a cooler start, expect a pleasant day ahead! Humidity stays low under mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. A refreshing change from the incessant string of 90-degree days so far this summer.

It stays cool and pleasant tonight, open up the windows! Overnight lows dip into the lower 60s.

It stays comfortable tomorrow. We’ll find a few more clouds with highs in the upper 80s.

A front arrives with some showers and storms on Monday. One or two storms could be on the stronger side with heavy rain, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Temperatures hold in the middle 80s.

This front could keep us in a cool, unsettled stretch. The storm track sits overhead but swinging in from the north. This would keep little hiccups passing by, meaning some small shower chances. Clouds and cooler 80s hang tight through the work week.

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid, & beautiful! High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, & comfy. Low: 63.