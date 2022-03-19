CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a warm start out there today, our cold front continues to swing across the Carolinas.

A few showers are possible early today, a last-ditch effort by our cold front. Rain chances wrap up after 12 PM, and most of us stay dry. It’ll be breezy thanks to the frontal crossing, gusts could reach 30 mph. Great day to fly a kite! Temperatures stay warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Winds relax, it stays clear and quiet tonight. Overnight lows will be seasonal, dropping into the middle 40s.

Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the upper 60s.

We start out the work week warm and dry, temperatures stay in the low to middle 70s under lots of sunshine. Our next front brings us showers/ storms on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look dry.

Today: Showers early, warm & breezy. High: 76.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 68.