CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The summertime stretch continues today!

Expect seasonal heat and humidity with temperatures up to around 90 degrees. A few pop-up showers and storms are possible as the atmosphere cooks from the heat. Any storms that do fire up would be capable of a quick downpour and lightning. Any of those storms would also collapse by sunset.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow, wash, rinse, and repeat. Temperatures climb towards the lower 90s with a sticky feel. A few storms are possible. While most stay dry, if you hear the thunder roar, then run indoors!

A stationary front stays parked to our NW much of the week, keeping us in the hot and humid zone fueling daily storm chances. Expect a typical summertime pattern, with a few pop-up storms possible late in the afternoon/ evening daily once the atmosphere cooks up. No day will be a washout, just keep an eye to the sky if you have outdoor plans!

Temperatures stay in the lower 90s, eventually climbing into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

Today: Partly cloudy, hot. A few storms are possible. High: 90.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, quiet & muggy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot. A few storms are possible. High: 91.