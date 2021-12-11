Saturday Outlook: Strong and potentially damaging winds around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our dense fog will burn off this morning, breezy winds will start to shake it out by midday. Southwest winds will gust up to 30 mph across Charlotte today.

WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 5 PM in the mountains where southwest winds could gust up to 50 mph. Take in or tie down your holiday decorations!

The strong southwest winds will pull in a very warm air mass, temperatures climb into the lower 70s ahead of the cold front. The front arrives by 1 PM in the mountains, rolling through the Piedmont late in the afternoon/ evening, probably after 2 PM.

Our window for severe weather is 2-6 PM. Showers/ storms will cut across the Charlotte area, a strong storm or two could be capable of damaging winds and an isolated, brief tornado. Please stay weather aware today!

A few showers linger into the evening, but rain will clear after midnight. Clouds are clear and temperatures cool off with lows in the 40s.

Much cooler air rushes in behind the front tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies and much cooler 50s on Sunday.

A quiet stretch takes hold getting into the workweek. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s mid-week. We’re back in the 70s by Friday with small rain chances.

NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Today: Scattered storms, isolated strong/ severe. High: 71.

Tonight: Rain exits, partly cloudy. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 56.