Saturday Outlook: Seasonal temps with a high of 60, overnight dip into the 20s

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cooler, quiet stretch days hold for the weekend.

Temperatures are much colder this morning behind our late-week front. We’ll keep sunshine and seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees this afternoon.

It will be breezy though, with gusts to 25-30 mph expected around Charlotte. WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 6 PM for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties for gusts nearing 50 mph. Take in, tie down any loose objects. Be careful driving next to trucks and high-profile vehicles!

Family and friends celebrate the life and legacy of Cheslie Kryst

Winds relax some tonight. Temperatures get cold again under clear skies with lows dipping into the upper 20s.

Expect a cool, sunny day on Sunday with highs in the middle 50s. Winds will be lighter, too.

Temperatures start to warm up ahead of our next front on Presidents’ Day. Expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible late, but most of the holiday should stay dry.

Scattered showers start to fill in Tuesday ahead of the front. Temperatures remain on the warm side in the upper 60s despite clouds. The cold front crosses Wednesday with showers and even thunderstorms. Highs continue to stay warm in the lower 70s.

It looks like the boundary stalls, leaving room for another round of moisture to move in late in the week. Expect more scattered showers as the warm, active pattern continues Thursday and Friday.

Today: Breezy. WIND ADVISORY IN MTNS. Mostly sunny. High: 60.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 54.