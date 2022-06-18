CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Finally, some relief from the heat!!

Yesterday’s cold front is now well southeast. Behind it, lies a cooler high-pressure center and a change of air mass. Expect mostly sunny skies today with more seasonal, less humid upper 80s!

It will be a cool night, you might even be able to open up the windows! Temperatures drop towards 60 degrees under clear skies and lower humidity.

Cool for Dad on Sunday! Father’s Day looks beautiful, our coolest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies and pleasant middle 80s with comfortable humidity.

The break from the heat is brief.

Our high-pressure dome of heat and humidity already starts to sneak back into the area by Monday. Temperatures and humidity start to tick back towards the 90s. Middle 90s are in full swing already by Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look like our hottest days of the week, we’ll be flirting with 100 degrees again, near records daily. Like last week, this heat will come with oppressive, excessive humidity.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Check on kids, the elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Look before you lock! NEVER leave children or pets in the car unattended, not even for 5 minutes. Hot cars are deadly.

Today: Mostly sunny, seasonal, and less humid. High: 89.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 60.

Tomorrow, Father’s Day: Mostly sunny, cooler! High: 85.