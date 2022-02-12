Saturday Outlook: Plenty of sun with temps nearing 70

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our warm stretch continues one more day!

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. As a cold front approaches, a spotty shower is possible but most of us stay dry. Southwest wind keeps temperatures warm, highs climb to 70 degrees in Charlotte! The average for this time of year is 56 degrees, the record is 80 degrees set back in 2017.

Cooler air and some showers start to arrive tonight as the cold front passes through and low pressure develops. Overnight lows in Charlotte drop to about 40 degrees – all rain is expected. With colder air hanging over the higher elevations, snow flurries are likely.

We start out Sunday with some of these leftover showers. Snow likely in the higher elevations, maybe some flakes sneaking into the I-40 corridor. Expect mostly rain around Charlotte. All showers, rain, and snow, should be light. We are only expecting a dusting to 1” of snow in the mountains.

Clouds linger through the rest of the afternoon as showers erode. North winds usher in much colder air, temperatures only climb towards 50 degrees on Super Bowl Sunday.

Valentine’s Day comes with cold hearts. Sunshine returns but temperatures stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A warming trend returns by Tuesday, temperatures swing back into the 50s and 60s by Wednesday.

Our next cold front looks to bring widespread rain by Thursday into Friday with temperatures staying pretty mild.

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty shower? High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Showers, light mtn. snow early. Mostly cloudy & colder. High: 50.