CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday and Sunday will see the return of 90-degree days and partly cloudy skies. Our summer-like pattern also makes a comeback with spotty storm chances plaguing the Queen City through the weekend into early next week.
We’ll stay in the 90s through Wednesday before a cold front brings higher storm chances for mid-week and bumps us back into the 80s for Thursday.
