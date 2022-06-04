CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our cold front has exited to the east, bringing in a cooler and quiet weekend!

High pressure is in control. Winds out of the north are bringing relief from the heat and humidity. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s today!

It stays clear and cool tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Another beautiful day tomorrow! Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s – not overly humid!

If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, watch for a high rip current risk. A tropical disturbance, likely to be named Alex this weekend, will bring heavy rain to Florida.

Our stalled front to the east will then keep Alex out to sea, with no direct impact on the Carolinas. But, with the tropical disturbance spinning just offshore, the rip current risk will be moderate to high across Carolina beaches. If you see red flags, do not go into the water!

Sunshine takes us into the start of the work week. Heat and humidity start to creep up more with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We stay dry until Wednesday. Our next cold front brings showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 84.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 86.