CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure will mainly control our weather this weekend, giving us mostly dry days with hot and humid temps.

The exception is in the mountains and foothills, where moisture riding up the higher terrain could develop a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. The next cold front moves in early next week, bringing a better chance of rain for everyone Monday into Tuesday.

This also comes with cooler forecast highs in the low and mid-80s. The unsettled pattern may linger through late week as well.

Saturday: Clouds & sun. High 91. Few showers & storms.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and hot. 68/92. Showers & storms are possible, mainly in the mountains.