Saturday Outlook: More near-record temperatures expected around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another warm, December day up near record highs!

Yesterday we shattered temperature records, the high temperature of 78 degrees broke the record 75 degrees set back in 1998. We could break another record today! Today expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the 70s again. I’m forecasting a high of 74 degrees, the record is 76 degrees set back in 1956.

This is par for the course, winters are warming in the Carolinas. With a 3 degree fever for the season, Charlotte has seen 12 more warm winter days since 1970.

A cold front comes through dry late tonight into tonight. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

While the cold front comes through with no rain, it will drop temperatures on Sunday. It will be 10 degrees cooler and much closer to average with highs in the lower 60s.

Our next front approaches Monday. This one could finally squeeze out a few showers with highs in the middle/ upper 60s.

We keep clouds and cooler 50s behind that front on Tuesday. Another, possibly wetter storm arrives Wednesday with more widespread rain. Some of those showers could linger into Thursday depending on the track of the storm. Temperatures will be closer to average in the 50s.

We need the rain. Severe drought conditions have developed, we are running over 5” below normal for the fall, since September 1st.

Today: Partly cloudy, warm. High: 74. Record: 76 (1956)

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 62.