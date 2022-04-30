CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We will start the weekend off with a mix of sun and clouds as a storm system approaches from the west. High temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s on Saturday afternoon.

A few showers and a rumble of thunder will be possible on Saturday as the warm front lifts north through the region. There is a small chance for wet weather on Saturday with most of the day remaining dry.

By Sunday, the cold front will be sliding in from the west causing another round of showers and storms. Most of the activity on Sunday will develop later in the day along the front as it sweeps through the Carolinas.

With temps around 80 degrees on Sunday, we will need to watch for a potential strong to severe storm. As of now, the severe threat remains low with the storm weakening as it pushes east across the Mountains. Stay tuned for more updates!

Saturday: Clouds and sun, Stray showers. Hi: 78

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Showers/storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 59