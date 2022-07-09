CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our hot, humid, and at times stormy pattern continues for one more day today.

The stationary front that’s been pestering us with heat, humidity, and storm chances all week will do it again today. Expect much of the same, highs in the lower 90s will feel closer to 100 degrees thanks to the humidity.

Scattered showers and storms will bubble up late in the afternoon and evening. Like the last few days, any storm will be capable of damaging winds and flooding downpours.

It stays warm and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

That front finally, but slowly, comes through tomorrow! Expect cloudy skies and on-and-off-again showers. Temperatures will cool down significantly, highs may get stuck in the upper 70s!

The front then stalls to our south to start the work week. We’ll find some warmer 80s and mostly dry conditions. Storm chances will be much more isolated, and confined closer to the front.

Relief from the heat is brief. It looks like we heat up back towards 90 degrees by Wednesday with healthier chances for showers and storms through the end of the work week.

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Cloudy & cooler, showers likely. High: 78.