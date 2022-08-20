CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re back to some muggy starts!

A stationary front sits to our south today, keeping us warm and muggy. Expect some clouds, maybe a few showers and storms bubbling on the humidity. Temperatures climb closer to average in the middle 80s.

A few showers are possible tonight ahead of an unsettled Sunday. Lows stay muggy, around 70 degrees.

A cold front approaches from the west on Sunday, keeping chances for scattered showers and storms pretty healthy. Any storms would be capable of some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s.

That front actually crosses on Monday, keeping the chance for scattered showers and storms healthy. Temperatures keep to the lower 80s.

We’ll dry out behind the front Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing sunshine and seasonal heat. Highs will return to the upper 80s.

Summertime storm chances return late week. Expect temperatures to climb into the middle/ upper 80s with a few pop-up storms possible.

Today: Mostly cloudy, a few storms. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 84.