Saturday Outlook: Warm weather, rain move out as Charlotte temps drop

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a few mild, rainy days, much cooler sunshine returns this weekend!

As our front exits to the east, sunshine is returning to the Carolinas, but chilly air is rushing in too. Expect mostly sunny skies today. North winds will keep temperatures in the middle 40s despite the sunshine.

It stays clear and cold tonight, overnight lows drop into the middle 20s.

It stays mostly sunny and chilly on Sunday. Expect bright, blue skies with temperatures still stuck in the middle/ upper 40s.

Our next system makes its approach on Monday. A weak coastal storm puts us on the backside of any rain. I expect a few showers to be quick and light. Most of us should find rain on Monday, maybe a brief snowflake possible early and in the higher elevations. Otherwise, expect clouds and highs in the 40s.

We’ll bring back sunshine behind that storm on Tuesday. Temperatures will be seasonal in the lower 50s.

Temperatures moderate through the rest of the workweek, rebounding back into the upper 50s, making a run at 60 degrees by Thursday. Skies stay sunny, and the weather stays quiet through Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, colder. High: 45.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still chilly. High: 48.