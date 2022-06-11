CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We get another day to enjoy the drier air Saturday before it returns Sunday– along with a lot more heat next week.

There’s another chance of rain this weekend, too… but it’s not a high chance. Most neighborhoods will stay dry. But as a weak disturbance moves in, a few spotty showers or thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon or evening both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week, the big story will be the dangerously hot weather in the forecast. A big ridge of high pressure will pump in the heat and humidity, bringing highs up into the mid and upper 90s, with “feels like” temps above 100 in spots.

Many of you might be hoping for some cooling rain, and there’s a chance of it each day. However, it will most likely be just hit-or-miss coverage, with many areas staying on the dry side.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. Small chance shower/t’storm. High 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Small chance shower/t’storm. More humid. 68/91.