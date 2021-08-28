Saturday Outlook: Lots of sun with temps approaching the mid-90s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our hot and sticky stretch continues!

High-pressure continues to sit overhead, clearing out our skies and cranking the heat. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s. Heat indices won’t be too terrible, but still sticky in the middle/upper 90s.

It says quiet and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Heat and humidity continue to linger Sunday and Monday. Expect temperatures in the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Find ways to stay cool and hydrated this weekend!

By early next week, we will be tracking Ida.

Hurricane Ida is workings its way into the Gulf of Mexico where conditions are ripe for it to rapidly intensify. It will quickly strengthen to a major category 3 or 4 hurricane before making landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday into Monday. They are bracing for 10-15 feet of storm surge, over a foot of rain, and 140 mph winds at landfall.

By Tuesday, Ida continues its push inland, but with the high-pressure still, nearby, it looks like Ida steers just to our north and west. This is a more western track than Fred’s last week. This will keep the heaviest rain and greatest impacts to our north and west. However, we do expect some showers/ storms to roll in late Tuesday into Wednesday. We may also need to keep eye on the isolated tornado threat too.

Ida’s remnants clear late Thursday, sunshine and 80s return Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, and sticky. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot, and sticky. High: 96.