CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are much quieter today after severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued our Friday.

Saturday starts off cooler with mostly clear skies and temperatures hovering in the 50s. Winds will be mainly light before shifting out of the west for this afternoon.

Look to see a mix of sun & clouds today with highs peaking in the low 70s. This falls about seven degrees shy of our normal high of 78 for early May.

Scattered showers will be possible with lingering moisture wrapping back into the Carolinas from the north. Showers will be widely scattered and isolated in nature and likely be relatively short-lived.

The cooldown continues as Saturday night dips into the low 50s and upper 40s making for a chilly start of Mother’s Day. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs limited to the mid-60s.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s this week and even approach 80 degrees by Wednesday with sunny skies and dry conditions taking hold.

Rain chances return on Friday to end the workweek with highs in the upper 70s.

Today: Comfortable & Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 71.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 51