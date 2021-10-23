Saturday Outlook: Great day to get out and enjoy some festivals around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A beautiful, sunny weekend is ahead!

High pressure is in control today. North winds will keep us cool under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will hold in the middle 70s.

It stays clear and cool tonight with lows dropping towards 50 degrees.

It will warm-up tomorrow! High pressure remains in control, however southerly winds will start to boost temperatures above normal again. Expect highs near 80 degrees.

A cold front approaches on Monday. Most of the afternoon should stay dry with showers/ storms firing up late afternoon/ evening. With the cold front arriving late in the day, there will be enough time to use some sunshine to grow fuels out ahead of the front. This means that a few storms could be strong to severe, mainly with the threat of damaging winds. Stay tuned as we continue to update this forecast!

The cold front exits east Monday night, leaving Tuesday clear and cooler. Expect sunshine and temperatures back in the lower 70s.

Clouds return on Wednesday as another system brings some showers/ storms on Thursday. This storm could leave some showers lingering through Friday. Temperatures cool down behind that front too, highs on Friday may struggle in the 60s.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 75.

Tonight: Clear skies, chilly. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 80.

There are a number of events happening in and around Charlotte Saturday. Here are some of them: