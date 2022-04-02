CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a beautiful and pleasant end to the week on Friday, we’re in for colder morning temps that will quickly try to reach into the 70s by mid-afternoon!

Overall, a nice weekend ahead. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the region with temps falling into the 30s by Saturday morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Greater Caldwell County. Protect any sensitive outside plants before bed tonight! A minor disturbance will move in Saturday, bringing more clouds in the afternoon and evening.

Most areas stay dry, but some sprinkles can’t be ruled out. After that moves out, it’s back to sunshine for Sunday! Next week looks to get more active again with periods of showers and storms.

Saturday: Clouds increase. High 67.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 44/71.