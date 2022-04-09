CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a cold start, temperatures stay below average today.

Cold northerly winds are smacking into the mountains, the cold updrafts are prompting snow showers in the higher elevations. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Sunday morning for Avery County where up to 4” of snow is possible in the highest elevations. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph.

Otherwise, expect a few clouds, maybe a stray shower, and cool 50s in the Piedmont.

FROST ADVISORY/ FREEZE WARNING takes effect for most of the area tonight as temperatures dip to and below freezing. Take in or cover up any cold-sensitive plants. You’ll need to bundle up in the morning! I’m forecasting a low temperature of 34 degrees for Charlotte.

Temperatures recover some on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies and more mild highs in the upper 60s.

A warming trend returns on Monday, leaving our cold snap pretty brief. Highs on Monday return into the 70s with sunshine. We climb back into the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few more clouds and a stray shower possible.

Our next cold front brings some showers Thursday into Friday.

Today: Mtn. snow. Partly cloudy, cool. High: 57.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 68.