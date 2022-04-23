CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our beautiful stretch of weather continues!

High pressure remains in control. Skies stay mostly sunny and temperatures stay warm. Expect highs to climb back into the lower 80s today.

It stays clear and quiet tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

Copy, cut, and paste on Sunday — expect more sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

We’ll start the work week with one more warm and quiet day on Monday. Expect sunshine and highs still in the lower 80s.

Our next cold front arrives with showers and storms on Tuesday. We’ll be watching for rumbles of thunder and the threat of isolated strong storms. Temperatures stay warm in the lower 80s to fuel the thunder threat.

Rain clears for Wednesday, and cooler air arrives behind that front. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average by the middle of the week with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 58.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 83.