CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ve got a windy weekend ahead of us!

A pair of cold fronts is approaching. We’ll stay dry and sunny, but winds will howl!

WIND ADVISORY is in effect in the mountains and foothills until 8 PM for gusts up to 50 mph. Expect gusts to 35 mph around the Piedmont.

On top of that, the air is dry. RED FLAG WARNING is in effect in South Carolina until 8 PM. The combination of dry air and gusty winds will lead to an increased fire danger. NO outdoor burning! Any fires would spread rapidly!

Outside of the wind, expect bright skies and cool temperatures in the lower 60s. A few mountain snowflakes will be possible with this cooler air rushing in, but no impact from the snow is expected.

It stays breezy tonight with gusts to 30 mph continue. Temperatures get cold, falling into the middle 30s in the Piedmont, some 20s in the High Country.

It stays breezy tomorrow, too. Expect westerly winds to gust to 30 mph under sunny skies. Temperatures stay on the cool side around 60 degrees.

Winds finally relax going into Monday and temperatures warm up closer to average in the middle 60s. A warming trend is expected to start the workweek, highs will be back in the 70s by Wednesday. Our next cold front brings showers/ storms on Thursday.

***ALERT*** Today: Gusty winds, increased fire danger. Mostly sunny, cool. High: 61.

Tonight: Breezy and cold. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 60.