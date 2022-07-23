CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure maintains control of the Carolinas today, which means the heat will crank.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s again today. Add in the humidity, and it will feel like 100-105 degrees. Take breaks outside, stay cool, and be hydrated!

🌡️🥵HOT: Records are probably safe next few days, but heat indices are not.



Temps climb into middle/upper 90s. Add on humidity, & the real feel will be closer to 105°.



Drink lots of water. Know the signs of heat sickness. Remember, hot cars are deadly!#ncwx #scwx @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/nErqDn9Mrf — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) July 23, 2022

A stray storm is possible, just bubbling on the heat and humidity. But I do think most of us stay dry.

It stays oppressively humid tonight. Lows only drop into the low to middle 70s.

Much of the same tomorrow. Heat will be the main story with high pressure in the main control.

Temperatures continue to climb into the middle and upper 90s; heat indices approach 100+ degrees. Storm chances remain on the low side.

By Monday, a front tries to get closer. That eases back the heat – relatively speaking

. Daytime highs climb into the middle 90s, but storm chances creep back up. A few more scattered showers and storms will be possible. Threats would be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Storms should collapse by sunset, and then we repeat through midweek. As the front sits nearby, a few storms will be possible daily with highs in the lower 90s.













Today: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Stray storm possible. High: 95.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, quiet & muggy. Low: 72.