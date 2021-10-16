Saturday Forecast: Sun, warmth dayside; overnight temps dip to 40s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After a summery week, fall makes a comeback this weekend!

We just missed our record warm high-temperature yesterday by 1 degree! A summery 87 degrees on Friday will turn downright chilly by Sunday morning.

A cold front comes through today with some clouds and a few spotty showers. Temperatures hold on to the lower 80s for one more day. Most of us dodge the showers from this front, but all of us will get in on the temperature tumble.

Northwest winds and clear skies usher in much cooler temperatures tonight. Lows will get downright chilly, dropping into the middle 40s by morning! Jackets will be needed!

You’ll find bright sunshine on Sunday, but northwest winds and the cooler air will keep temperatures in the 60s all day, most will not hit the 70-degree-mark!

We’ll keep the cool high pressure in control through most of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies and fall-like 70s. Temperatures gradually creep closer to 80 degrees by the end of the week.

Our next rain chance isn’t until Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty showers. High: 81.

Tonight: Clear skies, chilly. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 69.