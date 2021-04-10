Saturday forecast: Strong, isolated storms possible in the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A quiet but warm start this morning will turn active by this afternoon.

A few showers may be possible early on Saturday with some clouds and highs near 80 degrees.

A cold front comes with a line of storms by dinner. If enough fuels grow this afternoon, this line could pack damaging winds, heavy rain, and maybe a brief tornado. The window for this severe weather is 4-8 PM, stay weather aware today!

Any storms should clear east by 10 PM, with maybe a shower overnight. Lows stay warm near 60 degrees.

As a big low spins to our north, a spotty shower may sneak in for Sunday. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70’s.

It stays quiet early next week, sunshine and lower 80’s again on Monday! We may have a shower sneak in Tuesday or Wednesday, but the system looks moisture starved and tracked to our north. Overall, expect a quiet and warm work week ahead.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT* Storm threat today: Showers/ storm, isolated strong/ severe. High: 81.

Tonight: Spotty shower. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Spotty shower, mostly sunny. High: 78.