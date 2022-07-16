CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s as skies remain partly cloudy.

Look to see light winds out of the south continue as we head into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Our summer-like pattern continues as Sunday hosts a mix of sun & clouds and hot conditions.

VIDEO ⛈️ | The storms that passed through the area could've packed wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.https://t.co/0gnrJCSorH — QCN Weather (@QCNWeather) July 16, 2022

After starting in the 70s, highs peak in the low 90s before another round of showers and storms develop.

Storms will be widely scattered and short-lived but still, pack the potential for some heavy downpours and intermittent lightning.

The best chance for storms comes Monday as we kick off the work week. Afternoon highs in the 90s and overnight lows in the 70s will lock in as the work week continues.

Be sure to stay weather aware this upcoming week, as each day will feature a chance of afternoon showers and storms.







Tonight: Warm & Humid with Partly Cloudy Skies. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & hot with Spotty Showers & Storms. High: 91.