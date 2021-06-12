SATURDAY FORECAST: Rain pattern remains active for one more day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our active pattern continues today, but starts to dwindle tomorrow!

A front will wobble the area today. Coupled with the warm and humid air mass, expect scattered showers/ storms to fire up this afternoon/ evening. As the last few days, any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning.

Temperatures stay warm with highs in the middle/ upper 80’s.

A few storms linger this evening with clouds leftover by morning. Expect a warm and muggy start near 70 degrees.

The storm associated with Saturday’s storms exits off to the east on Sunday, leaving the second half of the weekend mostly dry. Isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with hot upper 80’s.

A cold front comes through on Monday, finally putting an end to the stormy pattern. A few showers/ storms will be possible as the front comes through. Temperatures stay hot, around 90 degrees.

We’ll turn much drier starting Tuesday. Humidity even takes a backseat by the middle of the week. Temperatures stay warm in the middle/ upper 80’s. Overnights turn a bit cooler, dipping into the low/ middle 60’s.

Sunshine prevails through most of the work week. Our next rain chance may return by Friday.

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 88.