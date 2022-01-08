Saturday Forecast: Plenty of sun but frigid temps will mostly remain all-day

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It stays cold and sunny today!

Cold, Canadian high pressure remains in control today. Skies stay mostly sunny and temperatures stay below average. Highs will only nudge into the middle 40s.

A few clouds roll in overnight, expect morning lows around freezing.

Our next cold front approaches on Sunday. Clouds will thicken up with a few spotty showers possible early. The mainline of showers come through late evening/ overnight. Heavy downpours are possible along the line.

It looks like cold air stays lagged behind the front, so while a brief wintry mix is possible in the mountains, no accumulation is expected.

Rain totals up to 0.5-0.75” are possible by Monday morning. Monday morning’s commute will be dry.

High pressure slides in for Monday, skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be cool. Highs wll sit around 50 degrees.

The cold air settles in on Tuesday. Despite the sunshine, highs will get stuck in the lower 40s! Overnight lows will dip into the 20s by Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning, bundle at the bus stop!

The coldest air kicks to the east by Thursday. Highs start to climb back into the 50s by the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 46.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, rain late. High: 56.