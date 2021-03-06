Saturday forecast: Partial sun, temps in upper 50s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – While temps remain cool this weekend, we are in store for a nice stretch of weather with lots of wall-to-wall sunshine on the way!

This upcoming week of March could be one of the nicer weeks we have seen for our area.

A disturbance passes by to our south on Saturday morning, but any chance of rain misses us. We’ll see more clouds moving in early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the rest of the weekend is mostly clear.

Another warmup begins next week. Highs are back in the low and mid-60s Monday, and by Friday some temps may not be far from 80! All the while, we stay dry.

Saturday: Early AM clouds, then sunny. High 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 29/58.