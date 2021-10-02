Saturday Forecast: Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds, temps in the 80s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – There is lots going on in the QC this weekend, and mostly dry weather will come with it!

High pressure remains in control today. Skies stay mostly sunny, temperatures stay mild with highs in the middle 80s. Great weather for Moo & Brew and Taste of Charlotte!

It stays quiet and comfortable tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

A few more clouds fill in tomorrow with highs still in the low to middle 80s. As a cold front slowly approaches from the west, a few spotty showers will be possible in the higher elevations. Most of us stay dry.

The cold front arrives Monday with scattered showers/ storms. It stalls through Tuesday, so rounds of rain return. Temperatures start to take a hit, thanks to all the cloud cover temperatures stay cool in the middle 70s.

An upper-level low detaches and swirls near the front through the middle of the week. This means rounds of rain and cooler 70s continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Any rain could be locally heavy at times, so watch for minor flooding.

The low starts to pull away by Friday, we should start to dry out by the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, mild. High: 84.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, spotty showers NW. High: 83.