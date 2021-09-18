Saturday Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid-80s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Spotty chances for showers/ storms continue this weekend.

With Odette off the coast and moisture lingering from Nicholas, it is humid in the Carolinas. That humidity will pop a few clouds today, and maybe a spotty shower/ storm. The healthiest rain chances will be in the mountains, most of the Piedmont stays dry. Temperatures stay on the warm side in the upper 80’s.

It stays partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60’s.

Much of the same tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds could give way to a spotty shower/ storm but most stay dry. Temperatures hold in the upper 80’s.

Scattered storm chances continue Monday and Tuesday as humidity continues to crank ahead of a slow cold front. Temperatures stay seasonably warm in the middle 80’s.

The front comes through on Wednesday. It will line a big temperature different ahead and behind the front, so it could be strong enough for a severe weather threat. Stay tuned as we pin down details on that. Otherwise, expect showers/ storms and cool lower 80’s on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns as the front clears Thursday…and it’ll start feelin’ like fall! Much cooler, drier air rolls in behind that front. Temperatures stay in the middle/ upper 70’s under mostly sunny skies. Overnights could get chilly, dipping into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s in spots!

Today: Partly cloudy, spotty storms possible. High: 87.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, spotty storms possible. High: 86.