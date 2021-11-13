Saturday Forecast: Low 60s with sun dayside, low of 30 expected overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Weekend weather is overall looking good for outside plans!

We’ll see lots of sunshine, just plan on temperatures getting colder! A series of cold fronts will move through the Carolinas over the next few days, not bringing rain, but bringing the colder air for a few days.

The only area where we *could* get some precipitation is in the mountains.

Saturday morning, a little rain or snow is possible in the higher elevations. By the afternoon, any snow will be tapering off there and it’s back to sunshine we go. Although temperatures will be a little cooler Saturday, the coldest air won’t be felt until Sunday. Lows in the morning will be in the 20s and 30s, with afternoon temps struggling to rise through the 50s.

Next week begins on the cooler side, but ends a little warmer again. Another front may bring showers next Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 63.

Sunday: Lots of sun. 32/58.