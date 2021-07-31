Saturday Forecast: Hot and humid with temps in the low 90s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our hot stretch is slowly coming to an end, one more steamy weekend before temperatures cool off during the workweek.

Today, the heat and humidity continue to crank. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s feeling closer to 100 degrees. A storm or two is possible, but most of us stay dry.

It stays quiet, warm, and muggy tonight with lows in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow a cold front starts to approach. A healthier chance of storms comes into play, scattered showers/ storms are expected in the afternoon. Any storm will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Temperatures still stay on the hot side with highs in the lower 90s.

The front will stall through the workweek, leaving a path open for little hiccups to ride the front. This means scattered showers/ storms will be likely daily. The wettest days with the most coverage of storms look to be Tuesday and Wednesday for now.

The clouds and at times heavy rain will keep temperatures much cooler than they’ve been. Expect highs back in the low to middle 80s. The humidity of course, sticks around to fuel the storms.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/ storms. High: 92.