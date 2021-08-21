Saturday Forecast: Few clouds, warm and sticky, with temps in the 80s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summery weekend ahead!

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with temperatures in the upper 80s. A shower/storm can’t be ruled out, but most of us stay dry.

It stays quiet and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s.

A bit hotter tomorrow, temperatures climb into the lower 90s with a small storm chance.

If you’re headed to North Carolina beaches this weekend be careful! Tropical Storm Henri is sitting just offshore, churning up high seas and rip currents. When red flags are up, do not go in the water!!

High pressure keeps Henri off the Carolina coast this weekend, heading north into New York/ New England early next week.

In the Carolinas, heat comes back with temperatures returning to the low and middle 90s. As storm chances creep up late-week, heat eases back into the 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 92.