(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Easter Sunday is looking great with a mix of sun and clouds. The morning will start chilly in the middle 50s, but temps will rebound nicely into the lower 70s on Sunday afternoon.

Another storm will push showers into the region late Sunday night and Monday. Rainfall totals will end up around 0.5” to 1.5” before the storm pulls away later Monday afternoon.

The threat of flooding is low but you will want to keep an eye out for ponding around roadways. The wet weather will keep temps in the 50s all day long on Monday.

Sunshine returns Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure regains control. Temperatures will also be climbing again this week with highs in the 60s on Tuesday followed by 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.









Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 73

Monday: Mostly cloudy with rain. Hi: 55 Lo: 48