Saturday Forecast: Cloudy dayside, temps creep into the 40s overnight

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Spooky clouds kick off your Halloween weekend!

Our storm system that brought us rain this week is still swirling through the Carolinas. Expect mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers for one more day. Temperatures stay chilly with highs in the low to middle 60s.

Skies stay mostly cloudy today with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s.

High pressure finally kicks our storm to the northeast tomorrow. With high pressure regaining control, spooky sunshine returns for Halloween! Expect bright blue skies with highs in the upper 60s.

It stays chilly for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening! Expect creepy cool 50s under mostly clear skies as you collect your candy!

Sunshine remains through Monday and Tuesday with highs near 70 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday.

Our next storm could bring rain Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will also cool-down again late-week with highs back in the 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 68.