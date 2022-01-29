Saturday Forecast: Chilly, windy conditions after 3rd straight week of snowfall

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frigid night is on tap for our area as temperatures dip into the teens and 20s under mainly clear skies.

Winds will subside a bit overnight, but there will still be enough of a breeze to make it feel much colder at times. The Mountains could see wind chills in the single digits and possibly be zero tonight.

The dry weather will stick around through midweek with highs gradually warming. We will be back in the middle and upper 40s on Sunday before climbing into the 50s for the start of the week.

Our next storm will arrive later this week, but this one is looking to be just a rain event for most of the area. This is due to our temperatures soaring into the 60s out ahead of the cold front.

Tonight: Mainly clear and blustery. Lo: 18

Sunday: Plenty of sun and cool. Hi: 47

Monday: Partly sunny and warmer. Hi: 54 Lo: 26