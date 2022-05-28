(PINPOINT WEATHER) – A nice night is on tap for our area with lows holding in the lower 60s under mainly clear skies.

The rest of your Memorial Day weekend will remain beautiful as high pressure stays in place. Look for plenty of sunshine through Monday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

The dry and hot weather pattern will stick around through midweek before another cold front moves by Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower and middle 90s for most of the workweek.

This will make for some great pool weather, but remember the UV index will be on the high side and you can burn easily.











Tonight: Mainly clear and comfy. Low: 61

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Hi: 88

Monday: Sunny and hot. Hi: 90 Lo: 65