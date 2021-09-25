Saturday Forecast: Beautiful, fall-like weather stretch continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Our beautiful, fall-like stretch continues today!

Expect mostly sunny skies, comfortable low humidity, and cool temperatures. Highs will climb into the middle/ upper 70’s again.

Crisp, clear, cool, and comfortable again tonight! Overnight lows dip into the middle 50’s.

The beautiful, fall-like stretch continues tomorrow. Expect sunshine and highs just shy of 80 degrees.

High pressure builds in from the south by Monday. This will start a gradual warming trend through the week. Temperatures will get back into the middle/ upper 80s by Wednesday. Skies stay mostly sunny, humidity stays in control.

By Thursday a cold front dips in from the north. It looks moisture-starved, so outside of a few clouds, no rain is expected. It will come with another shot of fall air. Temperatures cool back into the upper 70s by Thursday and Friday.

Outside of a temperature swing, the 7-day looks quiet!

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 54.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 79.