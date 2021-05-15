Saturday Forecast: A nice day ahead!

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A nice day ahead!

High pressure is in control today, bringing mostly sunny skies and mild middle 70’s. Temperatures are still trending a few degrees below average, but on the warming mend!

It stays quiet tonight with a few clouds and cool 50’s.

By tomorrow, a stalled front starts to sneak in from the north. With the front nearby, a few more clouds fill in turning skies partly to mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers are possible but most stay dry. Highs creep into the upper 70’s.

The stalled front hangs around through the beginning of the workweek. The core of the storm will be back in the Midwest, bringing the bulk of the rain to them. But with the stalled front draped to our north across the Ohio Valley, spotty showers can’t be ruled out daily. For now, the healthiest rain chance looks to be Tuesday. With southerly winds, temperatures continue to creep towards 80 degrees.

By Thursday, the front clears and high pressure sets up. This will allow temperatures to turn hot, highs in the middle/ upper 80’s by the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 75.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, spotty showers possible. High: 78.