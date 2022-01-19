Round two on the way! Here’s what we can expect as more snow moves into the Charlotte area by Friday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday turned out nice! Cold in the morning but with warmer highs near 60 in the afternoon. Don’t get used to it– the colder air is about to return, along with rain, snow, and sleet!

As a cold front moves in from the west, scattered showers will move in overnight through Thursday. Temperatures stay in the 40s most of the day, so this will be all rain… until late afternoon and evening.

That’s when areas north and west of Charlotte could see a change to a snow/sleet mix. It won’t add up to much if you see it. Lingering flurries/sleet will be possible through the night and early Friday morning.

As a wave of low pressure moves along the front, another round of moisture is expected to move in Friday afternoon and evening. Temps are already cold at this point with widespread 20s, so those that do see the precipitation will get mostly snow.

Some sleet could mix in south and east of Charlotte. The latest information coming in is showing a relatively low impact event for our area.

It won’t be like what we saw last weekend, especially in the mountains. Mountain and foothills snowfall totals may not even get to an inch.

That goes for the Charlotte area, too. Some higher amounts are possible east toward Stanly County, where 2-4 inches could fall. That may end up being too much, though.





Check back again for updates! Some light icing on elevated surfaces is possible too, near the Rockingham and Cheraw areas.

All this being said, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for counties south and east of Charlotte for Friday into Saturday morning. This weekend, sunshine returns as temps stay on the cold side.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of showers. Low 41.

Thursday: Cloudy, periods of showers. Some snow/mix possible north by evening. High 50.