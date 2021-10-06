‘Rinse and repeat.’ Another round of scattered showers and storms Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was the same story again Wednesday– lots of clouds, humid, with areas of rain.

This time though, we saw more scattered downpours and storms developing around the Charlotte metro. Thursday, it’s another round of scattered showers and storms.

Most of the widespread, heavy rain looks to set up in the mountains and foothills, which could lead to flooding. Stay weather aware, especially if you live in these areas.





The chance of showers and storms continues through Saturday. Finally by Sunday, low pressure will move east, setting us up for a drier second half of the weekend.

Mostly dry — and warm — weather looks to prevail next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with areas of rain, thunder. Low 67.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Sct’d showers & storms. High 76.