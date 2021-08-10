Rest of the Week: Hot and humid with minor rain chances

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure offshore will keep us hot and humid the rest of the week! During afternoons with highs in the low-mid 90s, plus “feels like” temps around 100, scattered showers and storms can be expected.

Some of you will get rain, but some will stay dry. A front may stall over the region over the weekend, which could enhance rain and storm chances. The heat looks to back off as well by early next week, with 80s returning.

At the same time, we’ll be watching the track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, still forecast to head toward Florida this weekend. By the middle of next week, it’s possible the southeast could see some of that leftover tropical moisture. Still too soon for any details on that– stay tuned!

Tonight: Lingering shower, storm early, then partly cloudy. Low 73.

Wednesday: Hot and humid, partly cloudy. Sct’d PM showers and storms. High 93.