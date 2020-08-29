Small chance for severe storms as remnants of Laura move across NC

Showers and storms will continue to roll through the area today as the remnants of Laura pass by to our north. We have a marginal risk for severe storms today with the potential for heavy downpours, strong winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Most of the wet weather will push through during the morning and early afternoon hours before quickly pushing off to the east. Otherwise, look for plenty of clouds today with gusty winds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Drier weather will be around on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but most of the day we will see mainly sunny skies.

Another storm system slides in for Monday bringing a better chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will hold in the middle 80s on Monday under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; 60% showers/storms. Hi: 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy and nice. Lo:71

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 90

