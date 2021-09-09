Refreshing! Dry stretch begins with cooler morning temperatures

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s goodbye cold front, hello to high pressure, sunshine and low humidity!

Starting tonight, the dry stretch begins… That comes with cooler morning temps as well. Lows the next few mornings will be in the 50s, with 40s in the mountains. Refreshing!

Highs will still get hot in the afternoon (close to 90 again by Sunday), but won’t feel quite as uncomfortable with the low humidity in place.





Mid-late week may bring some rain and storm chances with a front and low pressure in the area. But until then, enjoy this gorgeous September weather!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 56.

Friday: Sunny. High 83.