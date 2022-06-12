CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It will be a warm and muggy night with lows holding in the lower 70s partly cloudy skies. A stray shower could still pop up at times, but most of the night should be dry.

Record challenging heat will take over for the start of the week with high temps soaring into the middle and upper 90s. The heat index values could climb to around 100 to 105 degrees, so find a way to stay cool!

Heat Advisories were issued for parts of the area for Monday, and will most likely be extended through Wednesday.

A shower or thunderstorm will be possible at any time this week, but better chances will come late in the week as a cold front sweeps through the region. Stay weather-aware next week!















Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 72

Monday: Plenty of sunshine and hot. Hi: 97

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, hot! Hi: 99 Lo: 75