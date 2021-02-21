Rainy Monday in store but beautiful weather will take over midweek

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds will continue to increase overnight as our next storm approaches from the west.

Some showers will push in overnight and last for much of your Monday as a cold front swings through the region. There may be a bit of freezing rain or sleet at the onset of the precipitation in the mountains and foothills, but it will be brief and have a little to no impact.

Most of the area will just see rain from this system before we begin to dry out again on Monday evening. Look for around a half of an inch or less of rain on Monday. Highs will top out in the middle 50s on Monday.

Beautiful weather will take over on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure settles back into the region giving us lots of sunshine. Temperatures will also be warming up with highs hitting 60 degrees on Tuesday and the middle 60s on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase once again late in the week bringing our highs back into the 50s for the upcoming weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, spotty shower. Lo: 36

Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Hi: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 60 Lo: 33