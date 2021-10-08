Rainy end to the work week, but clearing out by the middle of the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — What a rainy end to the week! Fortunately, the foothills were largely spared from the heavy rain after yesterday’s flooding. Today, the heaviest activity moved over parts of South Carolina, and neighborhoods east of Charlotte.

The pesky upper level area of low pressure that’s kept us unsettled all week is lifting farther away into the Great Lakes. But other waves of low pressure are still pumping in the moisture, so that means more showers, heavy at times, will move through overnight and early Saturday morning. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel! Except for a few isolated showers, a good bit of the region will be drier Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday— everyone is dry, and sunny!

Next week is looking overall drier. There’s a minor chance of showers, mainly in the mountains, Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see lots of sunshine, and feel lots of warmth! High temperatures will be above average throughout the week. Not very fall-like!

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Low 64.

Scattered showers and storms. Low 64. Saturday: A few lingering showers. Turning partly sunny. High 74.

A few lingering showers. Turning partly sunny. High 74. Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. 60/80.